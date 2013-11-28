 Categories

Home

Thursday, November 28, 2013

Welcome to the CHCH Archive Site
General item by Editor

Welcome to the archive site of Capitol Hill Coffee House. The site is no longer updated as our efforts are now being put into our newer site, Capitol Hill Outsider (capitolhilloutsider.com). CHO is updated frequently, with cutting edge commentary designed to take on the establishment, inside-the-beltway mentality that dominates both major political parties. We invite you to become a regular reader of the “Outsider”, and express your opinions on the articles there through the site’s comment system.

Wednesday, August 7, 2013

History Doesn’t Happen in the Past
Freedom and Liberty item by Dr. Robert Owens

The parasite has out grown its host and it can’t live on its own…

Demonizing Masculinity
Political Correctness item by J. D. Longstreet

Clint Eastwood and a few others wore their masculinity without apology…

Hot Lies Disputed by Cold Facts
Climate Change item by Alan Caruba

The American Meteorological Society needs to abandon advancing a hoax that Mother Nature herself has exposed…

Living Under Tyranny and the Solidification of the Obama Dictatorship—Part I
ObamaNation item by Sher Zieve

Co-equal branches of the US government—like the Bill of Rights for US citizens—are no longer applicable in the USA…

White House Has ‘Peculiar’ Justification for Illegal Immigration
Immigration/Border item by Michael R. Shannon

There’s nothing like a field full of docile illegals to make one feel like a real patron…

Planned Parenthood Getting Desperate With Business Drop
Pro-Life item by Kevin Roeten

The left apparently believes there is no point at which abortion is morally wrong…

RINO McCain Confirms: Border Security Just More “Bait and Switch”
RINO's item by John W. Lillpop

Americans have put up with 27 years of lies and abuse about illegal immigration…

Stand Fast In Liberty
Freedom and Liberty item by Chuck Baldwin

All over America, Christians by the thousands are seeking deliverance from government bondage…

Universities Specialize in Sizzling Sex!
Society/Culture War item by Guest: Don Boys, PhD

Our institutions of higher learning seem to be taking their curriculum from letters to Penthouse.

Ready for World War III with China?
Asia item by James Hall

China does not want an apocalyptic war with the United States. They are content to wage economic and financial warfare.

DC to Legalize Rape Soon
Immigration/Border item by JB Williams

Who in Washington DC represents Americans today?

Global Warming: it’s Happening Again
GreeenIsm item by Dennis T. Avery

Alarmism is far more profitable than honest science.

Black America’s True Nemesis: Liberals, Not Zimmerman
Liberal "Solutions" item by Lloyd Marcus

The so-called defenders of black America are hellbent on destroying the life of one Hispanic for defending himself.

Objective: Remove Christ/Infiltrate Public Education
EdukShun item by Guest: Bradlee Dean

The federal government has no business encroaching upon the education of children – and for good reason.

The Unpardonable Sin-DWW (Defending While White)
Race Card item by Selwyn Duke

It is clear that liberals have it exactly backwards (as usual).

Do Animals Grieve? You Bet!
Religion item by Rev. Austin Miles

Animals feel many of the same emotions that we do.

